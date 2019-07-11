Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Contrasting side by side

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew plc 40 3.86 N/A 1.51 27.84 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Smith & Nephew plc and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -61.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Smith & Nephew plc and Nemaura Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9% and 0.01% respectively. About 0.6% of Smith & Nephew plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith & Nephew plc 1.81% 7.47% 10.02% 14.2% 17.74% 12.76% Nemaura Medical Inc. -4.01% -15.09% -15.89% -53.85% -70.49% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Smith & Nephew plc beats Nemaura Medical Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.