Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Comparison side by side

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew plc 43 4.19 N/A 1.51 30.01 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 90.79 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Smith & Nephew plc and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Smith & Nephew plc and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew plc 0.00% 0% 0% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3%

Volatility and Risk

Smith & Nephew plc has a 0.27 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta which is 115.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Smith & Nephew plc and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew plc 0 0 0 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Smith & Nephew plc’s downside potential is -10.30% at a $43 average target price. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average target price and a 178.88% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Smith & Nephew plc as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.1% of Smith & Nephew plc shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Smith & Nephew plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith & Nephew plc 2.97% 3.93% 17.2% 19.58% 25.42% 21.56% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99%

For the past year Smith & Nephew plc has stronger performance than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints; and arthroscopic enabling technologies for healthcare providers, such as fluid management equipment for surgical access, high definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency wands, electromechanical and mechanical blades, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue. It also provides trauma and extremities products consisting of internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; robotics-assisted surgery products and services; knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; and hip implant products for reconstruction of the hip joint, as well as various products and technologies to assist in surgical treatment of the ear, nose, and throat. In addition, the company offers advanced wound care products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, including leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound devices, including traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy and hydrosurgery systems; and biologics and other bioactive technology products for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration. It primarily serves the providers of medical and surgical treatments and services. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.