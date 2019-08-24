Smith Moore & Company Has Boosted Visa (V) Stake by $409,812; Wilen Investment Management Position In Trinseo Sa (TSE) Was Boosted

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 343,047 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 2,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,167 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 7,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99M shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trinseo S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trinseo (TSE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “30 Minutes with Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley – Midas Letter” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Merk Gold Trust by 25,600 shares to 28,295 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 8,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,460 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,680 were accumulated by Acg Wealth. Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stephens Ar holds 137,097 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 1.03% or 332,863 shares. South Dakota Council invested in 1.15% or 348,628 shares. Grimes And has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fiduciary owns 0.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 48,908 shares. 10,550 are owned by Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Park Presidio Cap Lc has 6.66% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 365,000 shares. M Secs Incorporated holds 19,211 shares. 46,015 are owned by Cohen And Steers. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 1.21 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Glynn Cap Management holds 0.58% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio.