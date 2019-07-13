Smith Moore & Company Decreased Netflix (NFLX) Stake By $430,760; Titan Machinery (TITN) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Smith Moore & Company decreased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 50.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Moore & Company sold 1,210 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Smith Moore & Company holds 1,178 shares with $420,000 value, down from 2,388 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $162.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Also Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Clawback Policy; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’; 18/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge, sources tell…; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control

Titan Machinery Inc (TITN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 56 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 57 trimmed and sold holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 16.28 million shares, up from 15.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Titan Machinery Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 43 Increased: 33 New Position: 23.

The stock increased 1.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 152,416 shares traded. Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) has declined 16.55% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TITN News: 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC SEES 2019 DILUTED EPS $0.35 – $0.55; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 2% Position in Titan Machinery; 16/03/2018 Titan Machinery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery to Acquire All Interests of AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH; 30/04/2018 – Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Expansion into Germany; 29/03/2018 – TITAN MACHINERY INC TITN.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery Sees FY19 Agriculture Revenue Flat to Up 5%; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Rev $339.6M; 29/03/2018 – Titan Machinery 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 31/05/2018 – Titan Machinery 1Q Rev $245.7M

Analysts await Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. TITN’s profit will be $7.32M for 15.41 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Titan Machinery Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,550.00% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Titan Machinery Inc. for 288,279 shares. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma owns 672,982 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 0.4% invested in the company for 491,957 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 190,556 shares.

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $451.22 million. It operates through three divisions: Agriculture, Construction, and International. It has a 33.96 P/E ratio. The firm sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Among 19 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $425 target in Monday, January 14 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Friday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Friday, January 18 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, January 18 by Nomura. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 16. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 18. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. Canaccord Genuity maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Friday, January 18 with “Buy” rating.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. Shares for $22.29M were sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22. $123,120 worth of stock was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $243.88M for 166.63 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.