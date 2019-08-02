Smith Moore & Company Lowered Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $358,608 as Stock Value Rose; Proshare Advisors Raised Its Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Stake by $1.60 Million

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 19,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 125,816 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, up from 106,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.03. About 37,493 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/15/2018 09:09 AM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/08/2018 11:31 AM; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/26/2018 05:23 PM; 05/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS & SUB. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – ON A COMPARATIVE BASIS, 2018 OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT OR MODESTLY HIGHER BETWEEN YEARS; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/10/2018 10:40 AM; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 28/03/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:00 noon – 3:30 p.m. Eastern

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 16,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $127.64. About 1.25 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 7,470 shares to 63,938 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ) by 32,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.27 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Utility Stocks to Trust for Retirement – Investorplace.com” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southwest Gas to buy Linetec for $336M, launches 3.1M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

