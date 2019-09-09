Smith Moore & Company Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Has Decreased by $358,608; Penobscot Investment Management Company Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $304,400 as Share Price Declined

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 3,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,318 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 91,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 10.42M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 16,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 1,963 shares to 37,486 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.11 billion for 22.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc holds 20,920 shares. Jbf Cap has 0.46% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eagle Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 262,997 shares. Blue holds 8,697 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Ami Asset Management reported 315,923 shares. Cornerstone Cap reported 200,728 shares. Parthenon Llc holds 2.81% or 102,507 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability reported 1.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 3.06 million shares or 0.32% of the stock. Acg Wealth holds 0.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 14,380 shares. Arvest Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3,620 shares. Bowen Hanes has 54,246 shares. Orleans Capital La stated it has 2,489 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,965 shares stake. Comerica National Bank accumulated 0.46% or 464,557 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lockheed Martin Mgmt reported 177,350 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1.02% or 2.79M shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.08M shares. Auxier Asset Management invested in 0.23% or 13,820 shares. Capstone Advsr has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1.50M were accumulated by Adage Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rowland And Co Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beacon Financial Gp reported 93,873 shares stake. Todd Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Public Sector Pension Board has 0.26% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 353,812 shares. 5,184 were reported by Bruce And. Guardian Invest Management owns 45,673 shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. Advisory Networks Ltd accumulated 0.8% or 141,790 shares. Cap Planning Advsr Lc holds 18,967 shares.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 2,595 shares to 27,290 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75B for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.