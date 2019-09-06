Smith Moore & Company Has Trimmed Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $430,760; Owens & Minor New Com (OMI) Shareholder North Star Investment Management Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New Com (OMI) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 106,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.62% . The institutional investor held 21,151 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87,000, down from 127,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Owens & Minor Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $445.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 1.84M shares traded or 44.34% up from the average. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Owens & Minor’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Owens & Minor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 1,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 2,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $291.79. About 3.61M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.51M for 69.47 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Cap Ltd Com Delaware reported 7,138 shares stake. Harris Assoc Limited Partnership owns 3.10 million shares. Savant Lc holds 0.09% or 1,369 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 81,036 shares. 1.66M are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 654,454 shares. 48,816 are held by Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. Northeast Consultants owns 2,256 shares. Moreover, Asset Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 15,496 shares. 1,348 were accumulated by Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd. Zweig holds 2.83% or 71,394 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 321 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 454,146 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Northrock Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.13% or 1,337 shares in its portfolio. Girard Ptnrs stated it has 4,015 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Monday 8/12 Insider Buying Report: AMAG, NFLX – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Should Avoid Netflix Stock as Competition Increases – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Launches from Streaming Rivals, Netflix Stock Will Soon Rebound – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix Stock Is Great for Long-Term Investors – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Your Spotify Plan Might Get More Expensive – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,343 shares to 24,164 shares, valued at $7.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Owens & Minor Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Owens & Minor Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) CEO Ed Pesicka on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OMI’s profit will be $11.33M for 9.82 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Owens & Minor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% EPS growth.