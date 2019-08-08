Smith Moore & Company Has Upped Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $749,294 as Share Value Rose; Moon Capital Management Lifted Its Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holding by $1.99 Million; Stock Price Rose

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 77.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 16,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 37,251 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 20,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 3.66 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 25,894 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 billion, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 373,372 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group: Management Fees, Incentive Income Will Reflect Portion of Net Earnings From Management Fees and Performance Fees; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oaktree Capital Looks Ahead to Brookfield Buyout – The Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oaktree Capital Q2 AUM increases on capital commitments – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oaktree Capital Group declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

