Smith Moore & Company Upped Its Visa (V) Position; Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 56 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 53 decreased and sold their stock positions in Middlesex Water Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 8.70 million shares, up from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Middlesex Water Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 40 Increased: 46 New Position: 10.

Smith Moore & Company increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 34.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Moore & Company acquired 2,627 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Smith Moore & Company holds 10,167 shares with $1.59M value, up from 7,540 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $397.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $176.43. About 2.66M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES

Among 8 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Visa had 14 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Monday, March 25 report. Wedbush maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Stephens.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. $11.34M worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was sold by RICHEY ELLEN on Thursday, February 7.

Smith Moore & Company decreased Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) stake by 34,134 shares to 89,315 valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) stake by 7,650 shares and now owns 16,940 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Camber Energy, Inc. Announces Notification of NYSE American Continued Listing Deficiency and Effectiveness of One-for-Twenty-Five Reverse Stock Split and its Scheduled Acquisition of Lineal Star Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 69,493 shares. Farmers Bancorp owns 24,183 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Villere St Denis J Company Ltd has invested 5.19% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Icon Advisers Company has 1.82% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Centurylink Inv Mgmt owns 7,990 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 160,559 shares. Brookstone Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 7,330 shares. Scholtz Limited Liability Company reported 18,695 shares. Harvest Cap Mngmt Inc reported 3,616 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Burney Com holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 90,565 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 111,011 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag holds 19,780 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust owns 344,810 shares.

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated and Non-Regulated. It has a 29.78 P/E ratio. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection clients in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $9.29 million for 28.17 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.03% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.97. About 23,616 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) has risen 47.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.87% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Middlesex Water (MSEX) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSEX or GWRS: Which Water Utility is a Better Pick Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Middlesex Water (MSEX) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Meter Pit Program Offers Middlesex Water Customers Convenience and Safety – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Atlantic Power, Middlesex, Howard Hughes, Kinross and Royal Gold – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $29,005 activity.