Smith Moore & Company Lifted Its Fedex (FDX) Holding by $416,481; Market Value Declined; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $1.00 Million; Market Value Rose

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 63.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 6,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 15,428 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 9,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $175.01. About 4.28 million shares traded or 32.61% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 153.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 2,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 3,804 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 1,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $7.22 during the last trading session, reaching $163.31. About 2.99 million shares traded or 33.06% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EPP) by 41,389 shares to 65,253 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,968 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why British American Tobacco, Neptune Wellness Solutions, and Union Pacific Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hurricane Barry Left Its Mark, But Could Have Been Worse – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FedEx: It’s Cheap For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon Posts 20 Percent Second-Quarter Sales Gain; Shipping Costs Soar 36 Percent As One-Day Delivery Ramps – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CTST, EQT, FDX, FRED INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pay No Mind To That Fiscal Year Behind The Curtain-FedEx – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Class Action Update – FedEx Corporation (FDX), Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) & Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. 2,300 shares were sold by MERINO JOHN L, worth $419,160.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,959 shares to 1,234 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 8,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,460 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

