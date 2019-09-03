Smith Moore & Company Boosted Its Visa (V) Stake; Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) Had 0 Bulls

Smith Moore & Company increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 34.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Moore & Company acquired 2,627 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Smith Moore & Company holds 10,167 shares with $1.59M value, up from 7,540 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $400.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER

Among 3 analysts covering Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lumber Liquidators has $12 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is 9.78% above currents $9.41 stock price. Lumber Liquidators had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19. See Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) latest ratings:

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc Common Stock Rating: Raymond James

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $10 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $11 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

Since May 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $276,164 activity. $123,962 worth of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares were bought by Reeves Michael L. 4,000 Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares with value of $39,592 were bought by Tyson Charles E. Shares for $112,610 were bought by KNOWLES DENNIS R..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 22.42 million shares or 1.17% more from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc reported 5 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 19,433 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation holds 253,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 11,373 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 950 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase owns 361,737 shares. Gagnon Advisors Limited Liability owns 313,243 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Disciplined Growth Investors Mn owns 0.04% invested in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) for 219,805 shares. Parkside Comml Bank reported 52 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 9,038 shares or 0% of the stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $256.59 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 1.66 million shares traded or 17.98% up from the average. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has declined 64.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.01% the S&P500. Some Historical LL News: 29/03/2018 – Lumber Liquidators: Marco Pescara, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Resigns to Pursue Other Opportunities; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS IN SETTLEMENT PACT CONSISTENT W/ MOU TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Volume Surges More Than 22 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LL); 16/03/2018 LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC LL.N : LOOP CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $22; 21/03/2018 – LUMBER LIQUIDATORS – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS CONSISTENT WITH TERMS OF MOU RELATED TO OCT 23 LITIGATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 10

More notable recent Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lumber Liquidators Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insider buying at Lumber Liquidators – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lumber Liquidators: Predictable Selloff, Long-Term Prospect – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lumber Liquidators -3% as tariffs impact guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crossvault Management has invested 5.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). North Carolina-based Wedge Cap L LP Nc has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fjarde Ap reported 573,451 shares stake. Moreover, Savings Bank Of The West has 1.59% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.36% or 426,974 shares. Eastern Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 126,100 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.17% or 13,575 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur accumulated 66,330 shares or 1.39% of the stock. 791,200 were reported by Factory Mutual Co. Element Cap Management Limited Company owns 4,941 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aviance Partners Ltd Liability holds 34,507 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 802,200 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability reported 4,990 shares. Doliver Advisors LP stated it has 0.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 4.29% above currents $180.82 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 11. Wells Fargo maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was reinitiated by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. Nomura maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Smith Moore & Company decreased Vaneck Merk Gold Trust stake by 25,600 shares to 28,295 valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd stake by 8,973 shares and now owns 27,460 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jeff Auxier Comments on Visa – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth Buying Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.