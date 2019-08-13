Smith Moore & Company Has Cut Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $487,791 as Market Valuation Rose; Liberty Capital Management Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Decreased by $961,346 as Market Valuation Declined

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 4.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 61.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 1,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 3,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $253.75. About 488,244 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodhaven Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 4.94% or 102,984 shares. Liberty Cap owns 37,124 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 114 shares. California-based Private Mngmt Group has invested 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership stated it has 2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 3,580 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Intact Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 163,300 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Inc reported 244,377 shares stake. Sigma Planning invested in 0.47% or 139,957 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Co accumulated 437,185 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 60,760 shares. Godsey & Gibb owns 3,535 shares. Bell Bancorp, North Dakota-based fund reported 33,345 shares. Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion, a France-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 4,631 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 242,427 shares. 12,642 are owned by Sumitomo Life. Patten & Patten Inc Tn holds 0.04% or 1,302 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth has 14,617 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability stated it has 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Manchester Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Viking Fund Management Lc accumulated 3,000 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 48,741 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 164 shares. Connable Office reported 12,704 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 566,833 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).