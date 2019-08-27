Smith Moore & Company Raised Its Fedex (FDX) Holding; Last Week Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Peyto Exploration & Dev has $10.5 highest and $7.25 lowest target. $9.08’s average target is 188.25% above currents $3.15 stock price. Peyto Exploration & Dev had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Scotia Capital. GMP Securities maintained the shares of PEY in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) earned “Sell” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 8. See Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $10.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $9.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Sell New Target: $7.25 Maintain

Smith Moore & Company increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 153.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Moore & Company acquired 2,301 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Smith Moore & Company holds 3,804 shares with $690,000 value, up from 1,503 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $39.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $152.49. About 1.25M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – CKNW: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning, injuri…; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity. Inglis John C had bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199’s average target is 30.50% above currents $152.49 stock price. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $202 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 26. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $220 target in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 25,200 shares. Boys Arnold And has 0.17% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Chem Bank accumulated 13,272 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 970 shares. North Management has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hendershot Invs stated it has 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 450,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 21,405 shares. Matthew 25 Corporation invested 9.21% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Kentucky-based Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.51% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). New York State Teachers Retirement has 381,285 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Plancorp Lc has invested 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Company National Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Interocean Cap Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 148,510 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt has 17,688 shares.

Smith Moore & Company decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,536 shares to 26,484 valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 1,959 shares and now owns 1,234 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FedEx unit expands final-mile delivery network – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 2.08 million shares traded or 77.44% up from the average. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.