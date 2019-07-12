Smith Moore & Company Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Lifted as Market Value Rose; Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $4.16 Million

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 6,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,842 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 31,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 6.17M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 588,340 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.83M, down from 620,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $133.47. About 1.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 23.43M shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Penobscot Invest Mgmt accumulated 37,179 shares. Stanley has invested 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hamilton Point Investment Ltd Llc holds 1.46% or 55,506 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,121 shares. Zevin Asset Limited Com holds 207,109 shares. Nomura Holdings reported 381,220 shares. United Kingdom-based Sarasin And Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Botty Invsts Lc has 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,830 shares. Hourglass Lc owns 1.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 64,479 shares. First Natl Trust accumulated 1.4% or 236,686 shares. John G Ullman Associate holds 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 6,079 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.82% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Natl Asset Inc holds 163,342 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 15,745 shares to 14,736 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 78,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,553 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. 862 shares were sold by Bailey Robert J., worth $104,916. $1.25M worth of stock was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited reported 2,386 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 2,032 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Com stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Becker Capital accumulated 10,678 shares. Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 113,653 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Roosevelt reported 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Beese Fulmer Mgmt has 5,691 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 99,809 were accumulated by Tig Advsrs Limited Liability. Winslow Asset Management owns 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,723 shares. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 104,694 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt invested in 0.26% or 44,400 shares. Homrich Berg reported 7,003 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsrs Llc accumulated 18,085 shares. 8,144 are held by Highlander Management Lc.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 35,000 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $89.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 92,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

