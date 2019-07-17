Smith Moore & Company Position in Netflix (NFLX) Has Cut by $430,760; Kroger Co (KR) Position Has Increased by Sasco Capital Inc

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.62. About 2.39M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 10/04/2018 – KROGER – INVESTING $500 MLN IN ASSOCIATE WAGES, TRAINING AND DEVELOPMENT OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, AS PART OF RESTOCK KROGER; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED CONTEMPLATED SALE OF THE CONVENIENCE STORES – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: INSTACART ORDERS MORE PROFITABLE THAN CLICKLIST; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – ANNOUNCEMENT OF A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OCADO AND KROGER; 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef; 17/05/2018 – Kroger, Online Supermarket Ocado Enter Online Shopping Partnershi; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CEO RODNEY MCMULLEN SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KROGER AND FINAL DETAILED DEAL STLL TO BE SIGNED; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 1,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,178 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 2,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $364.1. About 3.84 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290.1M; 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SEES 217 MLN INTERNATIONAL SUBSCRIBERS IN 2025; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 86,859 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Parsons Cap Inc Ri holds 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 3,872 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Parkside Fincl Bank Trust reported 0.06% stake. Mcdaniel Terry And Communications reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Prudential Fin holds 402,558 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Capital Impact Advsr Ltd Liability has 1.88% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 16,548 shares. Btc Mgmt Inc reported 787 shares stake. Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 555 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wms Partners Limited Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 646 were reported by Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Guyasuta Investment invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.42% or 15,128 shares.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 12,275 shares to 106,707 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dreyfus Mun Bd Infrstrctr Fd (DMB) by 26,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. Shares for $22.29 million were sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz has 0.09% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 28,844 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.03% or 453,434 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Incorporated owns 28,512 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 406 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Limited holds 91,900 shares. Counsel Inc invested 0.23% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 1.02M were accumulated by Country Fincl Bank. Natl Insurance Company Tx holds 0.27% or 211,300 shares. Mirae Asset Communication Limited reported 0.01% stake. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation holds 152,156 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.00M shares. Private Advisor Lc holds 27,945 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 8,097 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Com owns 19,698 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 310,343 shares to 957,882 shares, valued at $25.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 286,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 842,838 shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Co (NYSE:GPK).