Smith Moore & Company Has Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Kingdon Capital Management Trimmed Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 5.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 128,278 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 2.07 million shares with $16.50M value, down from 2.20 million last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 569,216 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH

Smith Moore & Company increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 20.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Moore & Company acquired 6,382 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Smith Moore & Company holds 37,842 shares with $2.24 million value, up from 31,460 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $236.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 4.82 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.29M for 11.29 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) stake by 325,000 shares to 813,561 valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Athenex Inc stake by 137,368 shares and now owns 538,291 shares. Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, July 8. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VZ in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Friday, February 22. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target.

Smith Moore & Company decreased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 4,657 shares to 16,752 valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd stake by 8,973 shares and now owns 27,460 shares. Western Asst Mngd Mun Fd Inc (MMU) was reduced too.

