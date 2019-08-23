Smith Moore & Company Holds Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Kepos Capital LP Trimmed Its Old Republic International (ORI) Holding by $5.58 Million; Valuation Rose

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Old Republic International Corp (ORI) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 279,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 51,670 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 330,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Old Republic International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 1.20M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 6,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,842 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 31,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 5.16M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 15,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 518,757 were reported by Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 169 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 17,475 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 5,496 shares. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Coldstream reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Caprock Gp accumulated 0.05% or 12,009 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 9,765 shares. 12,303 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding. Gradient Investments Ltd Com accumulated 59 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.02% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 48,343 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). North Star Corporation accumulated 849,032 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17,428 activity.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.51 million for 11.42 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Management Incorporated holds 9,111 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 166,203 are owned by Johnson Counsel Inc. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sns Financial Grp Ltd Com has 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 33,351 shares. Moreover, Of Toledo Na Oh has 1.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hallmark Cap reported 353,513 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Il invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Woodley Farra Manion Management has invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pennsylvania-based Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited Co holds 2.61% or 110,843 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc reported 2.99% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Greenwood Gearhart invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 0.03% or 800 shares. Perritt Cap Incorporated holds 0.12% or 5,592 shares.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 78,971 shares to 68,553 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,484 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).