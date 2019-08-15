Smith Moore & Company Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; INTERSERVE PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED K (ISVJF) SI Decreased By 0.16%

Smith Moore & Company decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 11.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Moore & Company sold 3,536 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Smith Moore & Company holds 26,484 shares with $3.72M value, down from 30,020 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $129.69. About 1.33M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Planning Advisors Ltd Llc has 1.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Round Table Svcs Limited accumulated 0.31% or 6,430 shares. Moreover, Alethea Management has 1.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Acropolis Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wolverine Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,000 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 77,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Corp Et Al invested in 3,291 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Investment House Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 109,823 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,579 shares. Ckw Gru reported 691 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co Ny invested in 110,189 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.39% stake. Moreover, Centurylink Invest Mngmt Commerce has 1.7% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Smith Moore & Company increased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 12,275 shares to 106,707 valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 6,382 shares and now owns 37,842 shares. Ishares Tr (EFAV) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 15.22% above currents $129.69 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

