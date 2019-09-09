Smith Moore & Company Has Increased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $749,294; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Penobscot Investment Management Company Boosted Its Stake by $308,465

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 77.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 16,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 37,251 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 20,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 9.09M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 34,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, up from 33,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 2.80M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has 134,691 shares. Decatur Capital stated it has 2.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ims Mngmt holds 7,619 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Ssi Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 3,816 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 11,557 shares. Contravisory Investment stated it has 132 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.9% stake. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Midwest National Bank Division invested 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cincinnati Financial stated it has 362,554 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 0.21% or 27,440 shares. Lbmc Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 3,313 shares in its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld reported 56 shares stake. United Asset Strategies holds 8,545 shares.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb (NYSE:CB) by 2,398 shares to 17,639 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,185 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,892 shares to 16,186 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 33,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,857 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

