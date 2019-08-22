Smith Moore & Company Has Decreased Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $487,791 as Stock Rose; Global Thematic Partners Has Lowered Stake in Harley Davidson (HOG) by $6.92 Million as Share Price Declined

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 61.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 1,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 3,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $253.37. About 956,011 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 197,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 171,381 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 368,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.07. About 860,916 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson: Accelerating Strategy for Growth; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson backs forecast, investors see signs of recovery; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON: ANY PUNITIVE BIKE TARIFF TO IMPACT SALES: RTRS; 19/04/2018 – WIDER IMAGE-Trade tensions with U.S. testing resolve of Chinese consumers; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – REFINING PLANS AND IN SUMMER INTENDS TO REVEAL SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL STEPS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION THROUGH 2022; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 12/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Honored for Research Contributions at 2018 MDA Clinical Conference; 07/03/2018 – Amy lnlow, CMO of AlbertTM, Named One of Cynopsis’ 2018 Top Women in Digital; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson to Reveal in Summer Significant Additional Steps to Improve Performance, Value Creation Through 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il owns 65,837 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Ameritas holds 0.01% or 3,206 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.07% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.04% or 1.72 million shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 66,558 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Amica Mutual Ins Co holds 7,168 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 299,280 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co invested in 9,728 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Corp holds 0% or 3,392 shares in its portfolio. 33,833 are owned by Natixis Limited Partnership. Horizon Investments Llc holds 0.01% or 7,858 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $109.70 million for 11.45 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 112,863 shares to 206,740 shares, valued at $21.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 99,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

