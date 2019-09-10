Smith Moore & Company Has Decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding By $487,791; Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Smith Moore & Company decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 61.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Moore & Company sold 1,959 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Smith Moore & Company holds 1,234 shares with $308,000 value, down from 3,193 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $256.79. About 370,040 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Genuine Parts has $11400 highest and $10700 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is 13.73% above currents $97.01 stock price. Genuine Parts had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $107.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $114.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $110 Initiates Coverage On

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock increased 1.75% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $97.01. About 176,567 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Genuine Parts Company shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department holds 14,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 188,393 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Fdx Inc invested 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 12,695 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 14,054 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Element Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 9,765 shares. Parkside State Bank Tru reported 3,243 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nbt Comml Bank N A New York has 0.04% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 1,991 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 31,860 shares. Hl Fin Services Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 49,161 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Llc accumulated 30,800 shares. Prudential invested in 1.03 million shares. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.07% or 6,381 shares.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Genuine Parts Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Genuine Parts (GPC) Announces Sale of Electrical Specialties Group to Audax Private Equity – StreetInsider.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Sonnemaker Scott, worth $495,050 on Tuesday, May 7.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $13.56 billion. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. It has a 18.03 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, gas and oil, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers.

Among 4 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $275.20’s average target is 7.17% above currents $256.79 stock price. Becton had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BDX in report on Friday, September 6 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancorp Incorporated reported 0.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Chevy Chase Hldgs accumulated 273,012 shares. 1,045 were reported by Trexquant Inv Lp. Provise Management Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,861 shares. Hahn Management Limited Liability Company owns 157,661 shares. Cap Investment Advisors Limited Company holds 2,264 shares. Florida-based Finemark Bancshares And has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams, Alabama-based fund reported 4,123 shares. Regions Fincl reported 8,233 shares stake. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 11,296 were accumulated by Gw Henssler And Associate Limited. Asset holds 0.18% or 952 shares. Mairs And Power has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). St Johns Inv Management Communications Limited Liability Com invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Clean Yield owns 11,186 shares.

Smith Moore & Company increased Dreyfus Mun Bd Infrstrctr Fd (DMB) stake by 26,291 shares to 75,041 valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 10,814 shares and now owns 162,509 shares. Proshares Tr (NOBL) was raised too.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.41 million for 19.40 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.