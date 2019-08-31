Smith Moore & Company Trimmed Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Declined; Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) Holder Colonial Trust Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $1.13 Million as Market Value Rose

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 3,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,484 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 30,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 3,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $90.71. About 1.12M shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,728 are owned by Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corp. Raymond James Tru Na has 1.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 156,311 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amg Natl Trust National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,030 shares. 30,644 are held by Freestone Cap Limited Liability Company. Haverford Financial reported 3.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 688,607 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 30,273 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 140,600 shares. Cap Limited Liability owns 2,133 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Communications Ltd has 947,250 shares. Davenport Limited holds 1.35M shares. The New York-based Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 2.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability owns 3.87 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,627 shares to 10,167 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msciemerging (IEMG) by 25,778 shares to 106,444 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 8,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Select Divide (DVY).

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $151.06M for 27.66 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 24,590 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Yorktown & Research, Virginia-based fund reported 6,400 shares. 141,994 are owned by Moody Financial Bank Division. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc stated it has 11,832 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 106,879 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation has 58,727 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Gradient Ltd Co holds 0% or 41 shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Prudential Finance has 168,438 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% or 8,758 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0% or 345 shares. Korea Investment stated it has 14,306 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 322,934 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Company Of Nevada invested in 0.05% or 9,474 shares.