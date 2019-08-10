Smith Moore & Company Increased By $598,500 Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Shorts Up By 11.48%

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) had an increase of 11.48% in short interest. EPRT’s SI was 1.35 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.48% from 1.21M shares previously. With 547,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)’s short sellers to cover EPRT’s short positions. The SI to Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s float is 3.15%. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 613,045 shares traded. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has risen 52.82% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.82% the S&P500.

Smith Moore & Company increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 8.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Moore & Company acquired 3,150 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Smith Moore & Company holds 39,876 shares with $7.59 million value, up from 36,726 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $928.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 901,813 shares. Washington Bancshares reported 81,133 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 11,263 shares. Notis invested in 3.15% or 34,346 shares. 789,567 are held by Guardian. Cohen Capital Management Incorporated owns 2,408 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Parkside Bancshares & Trust holds 1.88% or 29,334 shares in its portfolio. Stearns Services Gru invested 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sabal Communications has invested 0.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edmp Inc reported 7.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). General Investors holds 1.68% or 89,000 shares in its portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Lc owns 2,638 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 79 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18700 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $215 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 4. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Monness with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26.

Smith Moore & Company decreased Western Asst Mngd Mun Fd Inc (MMU) stake by 41,903 shares to 17,586 valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VO) stake by 3,606 shares and now owns 3,643 shares. Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Essential Props Realty had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 5.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The firm leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. It has a 58.21 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties.

More notable recent Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Share Price Is Up 48% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essential Properties +2.3% as Eldridge exit erases overhang – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Underwriterâ€™s Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.