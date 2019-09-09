Smith Moore & Company Continues to Hold Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Position Maintained by Corsair Capital Management Lp

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 18,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 56,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 290,851 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 16/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 83C, EST. $1.03; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q GROSS COLLECTIONS $489M; 15/05/2018 – Red Mountain Cuts Encore Capital: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECPG); 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 6,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,842 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 31,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,408 are held by Sector Pension Inv Board. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 321,347 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). The California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 169,579 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 12,485 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 22,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 36,819 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 8,798 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 209 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 9,600 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 1.40M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 221,450 shares to 148,114 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 5,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,798 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers reported 4,730 shares stake. The Illinois-based Front Barnett Associate Lc has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gradient Invests Ltd Com holds 20,363 shares. Altavista Wealth Management holds 25,456 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Jefferies Inc reported 23,706 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Incorporated Or stated it has 14,773 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Colonial Tru Advsr has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mariner Ltd Liability accumulated 390,454 shares. Amer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bailard has 0.37% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 99,786 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.47% or 197,749 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Com has 50,875 shares. Addison Capital stated it has 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 82,152 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Stockton invested 0.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

