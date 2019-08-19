Smith Moore & Company Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $376,538; Dana Investment Advisors Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Decreased by $4.19 Million

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 17,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 169,754 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.97M, down from 187,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.83. About 1.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 6,382 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,842 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 31,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 6.29M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga" on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga" published on July 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire" on August 01, 2019.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 34,134 shares to 89,315 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asst Mngd Mun Fd Inc (MMU) by 41,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,586 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glovista Invs Lc has 20,035 shares. Cambridge Trust Com accumulated 1.54% or 435,241 shares. Arvest Bankshares Trust Division holds 1.5% or 367,170 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 6.00M shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Management Lc has invested 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.54% or 4.71 million shares. 30,305 are held by Alexandria Cap Ltd. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has 0.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aull & Monroe Invest Mngmt Corp holds 73,392 shares. Willis Counsel invested in 98,600 shares or 0.7% of the stock. M Kraus & Co accumulated 6,055 shares or 0.21% of the stock. The New York-based Bessemer Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First National Trust has 236,686 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Sns Fincl Gp Lc invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Trust Commerce Of Vermont has 224,578 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Mastercard Analysts Lift Expectations After Q1 Beat – Benzinga" on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's What Mastercard Incorporated's (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance" published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Mastercard: Top Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha" on May 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Lc invested in 238,300 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A invested in 100,024 shares or 1.29% of the stock. One Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 1,065 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Inc has invested 0.79% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 202,578 shares. 183,929 are owned by Rafferty Asset Ltd Co. Bluemar Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.76% or 21,467 shares. 710,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bbva Compass Comml Bank owns 0.27% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 18,448 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur invested in 33,140 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Private Ocean Lc owns 355 shares. Coatue Management Limited Liability accumulated 2.11 million shares. Tirschwell & Loewy owns 5.14% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 159,700 shares. Kepos Capital LP stated it has 25,804 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.