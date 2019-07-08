Smith Moore & Company Trimmed Its British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Holding; Cnb Financial (CCNE) Shorts Raised By 6.58%

Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) had an increase of 6.58% in short interest. CCNE’s SI was 85,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.58% from 80,600 shares previously. With 11,200 avg volume, 8 days are for Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)’s short sellers to cover CCNE’s short positions. The SI to Cnb Financial Corporation’s float is 0.6%. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 4,530 shares traded. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CCNE News: 28/03/2018 – CNB Computers Purchases CVP Automated Packing Solution and ProShip Shipping Software; 16/04/2018 – CNB Financial PA 1Q EPS 46c; 09/03/2018 CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED FIGURES REPRESENT ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S FORECAST; 22/04/2018 – DJ CNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCNE); 10/04/2018 – CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED DATA REMAIN THE BIGGEST ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S CURRENT FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – CNB FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND; 05/05/2018 – DJ CNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBW); 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 29/03/2018 – CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after CNB says slow appreciation could lead to faster tightening

Smith Moore & Company decreased British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) stake by 31.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Moore & Company sold 7,650 shares as British Amern Tob Plc (BTI)’s stock rose 4.16%. The Smith Moore & Company holds 16,940 shares with $707,000 value, down from 24,590 last quarter. British Amern Tob Plc now has $86.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 1.80M shares traded or 1.23% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.62, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold CNB Financial Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.51 million shares or 0.72% more from 6.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Banc Funds has invested 0.64% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Tower Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 0% or 1,202 shares. has invested 0% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 576,409 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru reported 10,300 shares stake. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 345 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 91 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 700 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 257,338 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs accumulated 0% or 1,282 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt stated it has 34,253 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). 41,221 were reported by Ejf Llc.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2,690 activity. $1,336 worth of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) shares were bought by Scott Nicholas N. Jr..

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for CNB Bank that provides various banking services and products for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company has market cap of $414.00 million. The companyÂ’s principal services and products comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It has a 11.49 P/E ratio. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services.

