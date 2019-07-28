Smith Moore & Company Increased Position in Visa (V); Citigroup (C) Position Held by United Asset Strategies Inc

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 9,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 71,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP TO ISSUE PRIVATE LABEL CARD FOR LL BEAN THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 2,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,167 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 7,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miura Global Lc holds 8.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 300,000 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc holds 58,822 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Aspen Inv holds 9,052 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 1,365 shares. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 2.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Psagot Investment House Limited reported 1.13% stake. Covey Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 27,005 shares. Moreover, Sns Finance Group Lc has 0.18% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,148 shares. Patten Patten Tn invested in 108,869 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 3.99M shares. Stoneridge Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cadinha Lc owns 155,057 shares for 4.74% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 25,200 were reported by Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated. Cumberland Advsrs stated it has 2,070 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 7,650 shares to 16,940 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 15,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,736 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Virginia-based Security Natl Trust Communication has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Assetmark, California-based fund reported 5,143 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 479,711 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2.09M shares. Greenhaven Associates has 13.44% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 193,163 were accumulated by Ingalls Snyder Limited Company. Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 123,354 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated has invested 0.5% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Family Mngmt stated it has 1.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Horrell Capital Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 500 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 43,256 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cordasco Fincl Ntwk has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ulysses Management Limited Company holds 429,900 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio.

