Smith Moore & Company Has Raised Visa (V) Holding by $409,812 as Market Valuation Rose; Central Securities Increases Position in Capital One Finl (COF)

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.96 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 1.24M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 2,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,167 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 7,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $175.14. About 3.81 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 7,650 shares to 16,940 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 78,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,553 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

