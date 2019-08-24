Smith Moore & Company Trimmed Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $487,791 as Share Value Rose; Btc Capital Management Trimmed Celgene (CELG) Position as Stock Declined

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 15,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 13,219 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 28,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 4.65M shares traded or 13.14% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS ABOUT $6.31 WITH DILUTION FROM JUNO; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE SAYS CELGENE’S OPTION TO BUY CO. HAVE BEEN TERMINATED; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 61.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 1,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 3,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Chester Capital Inc holds 2,010 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. 38,834 are held by Azimuth Lc. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,192 shares. Davenport & Limited invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fisher Asset has 2,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Partners Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 34.12 million shares or 1.25% of the stock. Blair William Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 78,268 shares. Zuckerman Invest Group Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,395 shares. Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.36% stake. Nadler Financial Group Inc Inc holds 959 shares. Wheatland Advsr Inc reported 1.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 1,386 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman & Brock Lc has invested 0.76% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 7,470 shares to 63,938 shares, valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 10,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,934 shares to 16,460 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 206 shares. Lvw Limited Liability Corp reported 3,543 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2,100 shares. Birchview Ltd Partnership holds 699,011 shares. Field Main State Bank holds 3,660 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.17% or 1.50 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 6,001 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pettee Investors holds 0.52% or 8,816 shares. Hendley & stated it has 37,545 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.87% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 105,978 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 24,650 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc reported 212,413 shares or 6.93% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap holds 10,822 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

