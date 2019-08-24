Smith Moore & Company Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $376,538 as Market Valuation Declined; Btc Capital Management Lifted Its Fedex (FDX) Holding by $476,935 as Share Price Declined

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 6,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,842 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 31,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 21,180 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, up from 18,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78M shares traded or 26.09% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 20/03/2018 – WFMY News 2: #Breaking – FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device”; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Cap holds 7,608 shares. Rockland Trust Com owns 408,383 shares. Garde Cap reported 6,899 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested in 2.16% or 128,155 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 6.00 million shares. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 155,310 shares. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 36,637 shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na holds 1.55% or 66,898 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability invested in 832,873 shares. Waverton Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.48% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cypress Capital Gru owns 97,524 shares. Paloma Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,760 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Altfest L J stated it has 208,803 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,536 shares to 26,484 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 34,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,315 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asst Mngd Mun Fd Inc (MMU).

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $626.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 4,405 shares to 91,446 shares, valued at $14.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 15,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,988 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital owns 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,082 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability reported 2.58% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hanson Doremus Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,707 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt reported 2,438 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wespac Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 1,126 shares. Montag A & Assoc Inc invested in 8,214 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bridgewater Assocs Lp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Jacobs & Commerce Ca owns 0.33% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10,615 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,892 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com reported 2,118 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co accumulated 1.57M shares.