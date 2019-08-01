Smith Moore & Company Maintains Position in Apple (AAPL); Bluemountain Capital Management Has Lifted Lands End New (LE) Holding by $433,440

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lands End Inc New (LE) by 237.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 27,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.85% . The hedge fund held 38,513 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, up from 11,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lands End Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 153,607 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 54.11% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 15/05/2018 – Lands’ End Opens New Retail Store in Burlington Mall; 16/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s New Sunrise Swimsuit Collection Shines on the Horizon; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 25/04/2018 – Lands’ End Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 17/04/2018 – Lands’ End Flutters With Activity On Earth Day; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q NET REV. $510.6M, EST. $470.5M (2 EST.); 06/04/2018 – Lands’ End Execs Rewarded as Turnaround Progresses; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Retail Segment Revenue Fell 8.7% to $55.1M; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Net $39.8M

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,876 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, up from 36,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28M shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Other Products Rev $3.95B; 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video)

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp by 36,780 shares to 975 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 24,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,994 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 7,650 shares to 16,940 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asst Mngd Mun Fd Inc (MMU) by 41,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,586 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Money Mgmt Ltd stated it has 42,874 shares. Df Dent And Company, Maryland-based fund reported 31,745 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 1.6% or 3.82 million shares in its portfolio. Swedbank accumulated 4.68% or 5.18M shares. Community Bank & Trust Na has invested 3.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diker Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gabalex Capital Ltd Company holds 8.23% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corp has invested 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lipe & Dalton accumulated 35,056 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset owns 113,800 shares. Muhlenkamp holds 5.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 63,143 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors has invested 2.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schroder Grp accumulated 3.13 million shares or 0.97% of the stock. Greatmark Inv Prns owns 86,922 shares for 5.21% of their portfolio. Spectrum Management Group has invested 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

