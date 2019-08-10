Smith Moore & Company Upped Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $763,190; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Lifted Fedex (FDX) Position

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 65.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 4,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,515 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 6,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 1.88 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 8,475 shares as the company's stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 36,043 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 27,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.24M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,210 shares to 1,178 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,940 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hurricane Barry Left Its Mark, But Could Have Been Worse – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls as Netflix Drags on Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Key Themes to Track When Union Pacific Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 33,858 shares to 18,684 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,221 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).