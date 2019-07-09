Smith Moore & Company Has Lifted Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $627,912 as Market Valuation Rose; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Price Rose While Dupont Capital Management Raised Stake by $2.32 Million

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 7,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 7.09M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 103.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 14,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,751 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 14,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 1.11M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M. Another trade for 6,035 shares valued at $875,129 was sold by Politi Douglas W. Perrotti Thomas J also sold $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Shares for $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 3,803 shares valued at $509,766 was made by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc A (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 33,020 shares to 277,324 shares, valued at $13.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 47,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,700 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Federal Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,892 shares to 16,186 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 34,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,315 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).