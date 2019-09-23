Smith Moore & Company Has Boosted Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $428,370 as Stock Price Rose; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Raised Stake

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 31.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 13,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 54,565 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.75M, up from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 396,957 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 30,939 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 27,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44M shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “10 ‘Strong Buy’ Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wix +1% on Q1 revenue beat, raised outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (Prn) by 13.58M shares to 8.92M shares, valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 97,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,300 shares, and cut its stake in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Ser Commerce Ma holds 815,450 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 13,732 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 123,919 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited stated it has 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 2,000 shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Navellier & Associates has 0.07% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 3,100 shares. Pnc Svcs has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Amer Century Cos accumulated 26,516 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 16,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Manufacturers Life The invested 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Prudential Inc reported 3,958 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 48,670 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Ladies, Meet The P&G Executive Who Wants to Accelerate Your Startup – Forbes” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Bare Necessities: 3 Stocks That Keep Your Pantry Full – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Trio of Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G CEO Taylor, activist investor Peltz laugh off proxy battle as stock soars – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 20, 2019.