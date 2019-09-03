Smith Moore & Company Cut Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $487,791; As Vmware (VMW) Valuation Declined, Malaga Cove Capital Has Lifted Position

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 3,746 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 1,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.69 million shares traded or 132.74% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 18/04/2018 – UBER SELECTS VMWARE’S ZANE ROWE AS CFO TO EXECUTE IPO PLANS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 17/05/2018 – DELL: PUBLIC OFFERING, COMBINATION WITH VMWARE STILL OPTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company; 21/03/2018 – Carbon Black Strengthens Relationship with VMware, Supports Workspace ONE Trust Network; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 61.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 1,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 3,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $890.34 million for 19.18 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,570 shares to 11,515 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Victory Portfolios Ii by 130,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings.

