Smith Moore & Company Increased Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $376,538 as Shares Declined; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Raised Stake

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 462,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 940,040 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.18 million, up from 477,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $166.92. About 2.07M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 6,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,842 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 31,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 11.23M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 219,670 shares to 785,285 shares, valued at $72.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32M shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Merk Gold Trust by 25,600 shares to 28,295 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,484 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

