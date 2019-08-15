Smith Moore & Company Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM); As Terex New (TEX) Market Value Declined, 13D Management Boosted Its Stake by $3.29 Million

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 33.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 106,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The institutional investor held 418,974 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, up from 312,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.55% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 1.10 million shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 7,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 50,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 17.63M shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rh Dinel Counsel has 1.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 48,901 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 0.27% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 479,882 shares. St Johns Mngmt Com Limited Liability Company owns 1.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 18,607 shares. 225,577 were accumulated by Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 30,113 shares. 128,116 were reported by Gillespie Robinson And Grimm. Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A holds 0.28% or 28,041 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 4.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Btim Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 471,667 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank has 0.95% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 63,975 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Llc reported 33,397 shares. Orca Invest Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.39% or 4,279 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 25.70 million shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 939,402 shares or 5.21% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon considering sale of British North Sea assets – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Merk Gold Trust by 25,600 shares to 28,295 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 33,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,857 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asst Mngd Mun Fd Inc (MMU).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $78.31 million activity. 8 Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares with value of $243 were bought by BARR KEVIN A. SHEEHAN JOHN D bought $13,080 worth of stock. $43.70 million worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was sold by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Terex to Sell Demag® Mobile Cranes Business – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Terex Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Steve Filipov, President of Terex Cranes, to Leave Terex – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Terex – Buying After The Breakdown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 1.98M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 25,910 shares. Assetmark holds 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 105 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 508,683 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 101,202 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 202,372 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Mirae Asset Ltd stated it has 23,227 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset Management Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 6,700 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 2.18M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 12,956 shares. Fort LP reported 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX).