Smith Moore & Company Cut Pepsico (PEP) Position as Stock Value Rose; As Quanex Building Products (NX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Decreased by $2.52 Million Its Stake

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Quanex Building Products (NX) by 92.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 168,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 13,619 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216,000, down from 181,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Quanex Building Products for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $544.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 133,673 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has risen 8.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10.0C; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 05/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products’ Swings to a Profit, Net Sales Drop Slightly; 06/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products to Participate in the Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 05/03/2018 Quanex Building Products 1Q EPS 14c; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Quanex Building; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanex Building Products Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NX); 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $191.7 MLN VS $195.1 MLN

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 16,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NX’s profit will be $11.92 million for 11.42 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Quanex Building Products Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.47% EPS growth.

