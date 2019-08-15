Smith Moore & Company Has Cut Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Declined; As Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Cleararc Capital Lifted Position by $494,214

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 3,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,484 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 30,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 7.58 million shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 10,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 35,034 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 24,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 8.39M shares traded or 34.55% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 7,660 shares to 252,470 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 12,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

