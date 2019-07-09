Smith Moore & Company Has Lifted Visa (V) Stake by $409,812; As Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Cut Its Position by $611,200

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 45.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $739,000, down from 7,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $211.71. About 1.58 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 2,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,167 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 7,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $177.45. About 3.39M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 227,129 shares. Anderson Hoagland Company invested in 6.81% or 72,762 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation holds 23,116 shares. Iberiabank Corp has 8,912 shares. Research Investors holds 385,300 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated holds 36,325 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Veritas Invest Management Llp has invested 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Farmers Savings Bank has 2.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). M&R Mngmt invested in 3.43% or 93,105 shares. Sensato Ltd Liability Corp holds 59,236 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.42% or 21,099 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 3,370 were reported by North Star Investment Management. Private Ocean Lc accumulated 225 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Baskin Financial holds 149,456 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 7,650 shares to 16,940 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 33,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,857 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 20,335 shares to 28,895 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 19,000 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt owns 23,506 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Brave Asset has 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,079 shares. 8,924 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Wealth Architects Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lifeplan Finance has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Warren Averett Asset Llc holds 2,934 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Asset One Communication has 0.59% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 572,542 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta stated it has 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bluestein R H Com has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Laurion Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 9,736 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). South State Corporation accumulated 84,796 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.13 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.