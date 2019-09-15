Smith Moore & Company Raised Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Profit Investment Management Has Boosted by $458,736 Its Holding

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 30,939 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 27,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 6,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,370 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $444.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,264 shares to 14,488 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 19,991 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Clear Street Markets Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,500 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel has invested 3.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Beacon Fincl Gp reported 1.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dupont Mngmt Corporation reported 187,172 shares stake. Factory Mutual Insurance has 1.06 million shares. Caprock Group has 33,488 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Management invested in 0.31% or 23,046 shares. Cordasco Financial Network has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,004 shares. Stratford Consulting Ltd Llc holds 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 13,512 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 13.83 million shares. 7,283 were accumulated by Noesis Mangement. Cypress Limited Liability accumulated 100,350 shares or 2.86% of the stock. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 440,427 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 14,399 shares. Coho Ltd holds 0.04% or 22,545 shares. Iowa Fincl Bank owns 58,053 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Forbes J M & Llp has 1.8% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 8,588 were reported by Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership. 138,673 are held by First Fiduciary Inv Counsel. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 4,660 shares. Interactive Financial Advsrs holds 0.03% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Verus Financial Partners Incorporated reported 10,634 shares stake. Moors Cabot invested 1.84% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 0.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ruggie Capital reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 16.95M shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation owns 869,866 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Financial Consulate invested in 13,574 shares or 0.47% of the stock.