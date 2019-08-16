Smith Moore & Company Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $376,538; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Hourglass Capital Has Boosted Its Position by $381,858

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 6,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 151,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 145,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $62.98. About 4.48M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Appoints Della Pietra to Run Its Non-Core Assets Arm; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 6,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,842 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 31,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 8,973 shares to 27,460 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 34,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,315 shares, and cut its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,880 shares to 41,862 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,337 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

