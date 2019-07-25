Smith Moore & Company Has Raised Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $598,500; As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sentinel Trust Company Lba Decreased Position

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,876 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 36,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $206.99. About 10.05 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.03. About 11.18 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 09/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Increase 2.2% in 2018, Citi Leads; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $367.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 480,807 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $169.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 942 are owned by Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Country Trust Bank & Trust holds 248 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.78% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,900 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advsrs Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 1.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Korea Inv reported 0.55% stake. Sanders Lc holds 3.08% or 10.10 million shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 476,143 shares. Teewinot Advisers Ltd accumulated 5.56% or 266,992 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp holds 339,478 shares. Montag A & Associate reported 6,549 shares. Fir Tree Capital LP accumulated 2.17M shares. Jump Trading Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,704 shares. Barometer Capital Management holds 9,700 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $442,708 were sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Cap Mgmt has invested 6.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.78% or 2.97M shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii owns 81,471 shares. American Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability has 1.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 34,932 are held by Regal Investment Advisors Limited Company. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department accumulated 0.85% or 44,123 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc reported 15,973 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 44,543 shares for 5.9% of their portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp reported 56,564 shares. Tanaka Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 18,399 shares or 10.54% of all its holdings. Hills Bank & Trust Trust Co holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,593 shares. Fil Limited invested in 1.03% or 3.47 million shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd Llc has 6.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 8,973 shares to 27,460 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Merk Gold Trust by 25,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,295 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).