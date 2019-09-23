Smith Moore & Company Raised Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.21 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose While Ci Investments Upped Position by $69.91 Million

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,154 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, up from 8,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $377.66. About 1.40 million shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN AIRLINE BOEING 737 CRASHES AT HAVANA AIRPORT: CUBA DEBATE

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 247,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $402.90M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $250.16. About 571,284 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $444.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,264 shares to 14,488 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 97,450 shares to 80,300 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 4.59M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

