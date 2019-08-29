Smith Moore & Company Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; 4 Analysts Bullish Envestnet, Inc. (ENV)

Among 4 analysts covering Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet Inc has $8200 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77’s average target is 37.84% above currents $55.86 stock price. Envestnet Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Friday, March 15 report. J.P. Morgan maintained Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) rating on Friday, March 15. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $71 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. See Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) latest ratings:

Smith Moore & Company decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 11.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Smith Moore & Company sold 3,536 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Smith Moore & Company holds 26,484 shares with $3.72M value, down from 30,020 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.68. About 9.61M shares traded or 22.40% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Envestnet, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Stephens Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 9,766 shares. Aperio Group Llc owns 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 3,603 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 1.12M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 77 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 18,256 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.04% or 266,193 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd owns 0.1% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 33,135 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 2,750 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 192,500 shares. Axa has invested 0.07% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions , which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 238,908 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet l PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Rev $198M; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR REV. $811.0M – $821.0M, EST. $817.3M

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House Ltd has 0.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cordasco Financial Network, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,936 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 28,669 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 2.96 million shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.53% or 75,471 shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa reported 11,363 shares stake. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 199,700 shares. Weik Cap Mngmt has invested 3.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bessemer Group Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paw Capital owns 5,000 shares. Professional Advisory holds 135,115 shares. Family Capital Company holds 39,793 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York holds 199,614 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Thomasville State Bank reported 24,114 shares stake.

Smith Moore & Company increased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 7,660 shares to 252,470 valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,343 shares and now owns 24,164 shares. Proshares Tr (NOBL) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.44% above currents $128.68 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $157 target. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.