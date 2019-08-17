Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne (SNN) Shareholder Boston Common Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $8.96 Million; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Market Valuation Declined While Shaker Investments Has Decreased Holding by $499,544

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 6,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 8,135 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $675,000, down from 14,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 1.34M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne (SNN) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 223,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 19,064 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 242,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 344,925 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 06/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ II XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Namal Nawana to Take Up Role on May 7; 27/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Businesses Delivered a Mixed Performance in the 1Q; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Rev $1.2B; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 34,022 shares to 275,446 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co Com (NYSE:KR) by 18,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 47,200 shares to 85,290 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 35,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Westfield Management Limited Partnership reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Guardian Life Ins Com Of America owns 683 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 2 shares. Ww Asset reported 16,265 shares. Iberiabank reported 5,543 shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.23% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 0.82% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 45,896 shares. Sunbelt Securities, Texas-based fund reported 5,096 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1,050 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Peddock Capital Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,245 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.03% or 39,396 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs has 31,411 shares.