Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

We are contrasting Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 4 7.38 N/A -0.05 0.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.99 N/A -3.82 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Smith Micro Software Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Smith Micro Software Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.38 beta. Riot Blockchain Inc. on the other hand, has 3.44 beta which makes it 244.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares and 16.2% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares. Insiders owned 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares. Competitively, Riot Blockchain Inc. has 5.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Smith Micro Software Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc.

