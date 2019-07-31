Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Both Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 6.95 N/A -0.21 0.00 Model N Inc. 18 4.89 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -27.6% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.39 beta means Smith Micro Software Inc.’s volatility is 61.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Model N Inc.’s beta is 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Smith Micro Software Inc. and Model N Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential downside is -20.76%. On the other hand, Model N Inc.’s potential upside is 4.50% and its average target price is $23. The results provided earlier shows that Model N Inc. appears more favorable than Smith Micro Software Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares and 75.5% of Model N Inc. shares. 15.7% are Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. -2.41% 5.19% 63.64% 52.11% 83.05% 80% Model N Inc. -1.04% 6.85% 12.46% 33.24% 10.7% 43.92%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. was more bullish than Model N Inc.

Summary

Model N Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Smith Micro Software Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.