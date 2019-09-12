Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 4 6.30 N/A -0.05 0.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 3.17 N/A 0.78 174.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Smith Micro Software Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Smith Micro Software Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.38 beta. Competitively, MicroStrategy Incorporated is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Smith Micro Software Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 96.2% respectively. 15.7% are Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. was more bullish than MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Smith Micro Software Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.