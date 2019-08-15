Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 5.78 N/A -0.05 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 8 81.39 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Smith Micro Software Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. was more bullish than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

Smith Micro Software Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.