Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|3
|5.78
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|8
|81.39
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Smith Micro Software Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.4%
|-12.4%
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|0.00%
|-42.5%
|-23.4%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 9.6% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 15.7% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Smith Micro Software Inc.
|78.27%
|92.6%
|106.55%
|229.12%
|141.53%
|232.78%
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|10.02%
|62.9%
|55.38%
|-19.2%
|0%
|1%
For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc. was more bullish than Luokung Technology Corp.
Summary
Smith Micro Software Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.
